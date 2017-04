36 killed in attacks at two Christian churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday At least 13 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state media reported.

Video shows moment before blast inside church Multiple people were killed in an explosion as they celebrated Palm Sunday at a Coptic Christian church in Egypt. CNN's Ben Wedeman has more.

Egypt TV: Explosion outside church in Alexandria An explosion has gone off outside a church in Alexandria, according to Egyptian state television. CNN"s Ben Wedeman reports.

US makes a U-turn on Assad The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has told CNN that removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power is a priority, cementing an extraordinary U-turn in the Trump administration's stance on the embattled leader.

Tapper presses Nikki Haley on Syria US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley discusses President Trump's reasoning for striking an airbase in Syria.

Haley on Russia and Iran: 'I don't think anything is off the table' US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said nothing "is off the table" when it comes to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia and Iran in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN.

US carrier heads to Korean Peninsula A US aircraft carrier-led strike group is headed toward the Western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, a US defense official confirmed to CNN.

News anchor learns her husband died in story she's reporting Supreet Kaur was anchoring the IBC24 news program Saturday morning when word broke of a deadly accident in northeast India.