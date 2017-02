Opinion: How Uber got the message An innocent mistake. That's what management of Uber Technologies Inc. reportedly told engineer Susan J. Fowler when she complained in 2015 that her manager was sexually harassing her.

Pruitt tries to soothe worries at EPA Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt tried his best Tuesday to fuse his humbler vision of his new agency with his stated respect for its long-serving, ambitious regulators in his maiden speech to EPA employees.

Dining at the White House? Trump says try the meatloaf The White House kitchen can produce most anything, but it looks like President Donald Trump keeps running back to an old favorite: meatloaf.

Bull escapes New York slaughterhouse A bull that escaped a slaughterhouse before running through the streets of New York on Tuesday morning later died, authorities said.

Immigration laws get new push The Department of Homeland Security Tuesday laid out the Trump administration's plans for aggressive enforcement of immigration laws, including a potentially massive expansion of the number of people detained and deported.

Meet the man working with NASA to 3D print a colony on Mars Forget the moon. The next giant leap for mankind could be building a habitat on Mars.

Missouri man accused of trying to aid ISIS-inspired attack A 25-year-old Jefferson City, Missouri, man was charged with attempting to provide material support to people he thought were ISIS-inspired terrorists, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Ivanka Trump steps into role behind her father On Monday evening, as word spread of yet more anti-Semitic behavior around the nation, it wasn't President Donald Trump who was the first to speak out against the threats to regional Jewish Community Centers — it was his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Flood evacuations underway in San Jose Mandatory evacuations were underway Tuesday in parts of San Jose, California, due to an apparent breach of a creek, Mayor Sam Liccardo told reporters.