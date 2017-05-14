Six wounded as mutinous I.Coast soldiers cut off key city

Bouaké (Ivory Coast) (AFP) – Mutinous soldiers wounded six people in Ivory Coast’s second city Bouake on Sunday as fresh tensions gripped the world’s top cocoa grower. Five men and a mother of three children were brought to hospital in the central city of Bouake after being struck by warning shots fired to keep residents inside their homes, an AFP photographer saw. The soldiers took to the streets Friday in a revolt over bonus payments and blocked access to Bouake, which served as the rebel headquarters after a failed 2002 coup which split Ivory Coast in half and led to years of unrest.

Source:: Yahoo