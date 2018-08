Family reacts to death of an airline worker who stole an empty plane from a Seattle airport and crashed it An aircraft that took off without authorization and without passengers has crashed, officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said Friday night.

'He was a nice guy ... happy, funny,' former colleague says A former co-worker of Richard Russell, the airline employee who stole a passenger plane from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it for an hour before he crashed and was killed, recalls him as a "nice guy" and a hard worker.

Aviation expert: 'This is a really big deal' An airline employee's unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before dying in a crash will likely prompt a major review of already tightly controlled industry security measures, experts said Saturday.

See stolen plane flying moments before crash Video appears to show the plane that was stolen by an airline worker flying in the sky moments before it crashed in a wooded area near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Hear conversation between tower and man in plane The audio between a man flying a stolen Alaska Airlines plane that crashed in Seattle and the control tower has been released.

Official: Airline employee taxied plane before stealing it Officials give an update on the early stages of an investigation into an airline employee who stole a plane from a Seattle airport, crashed and died.

Omarosa's book marks stunning turn-around for a former top aide Omarosa Manigault Newman entered the White House as one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving associates, the only person aside from his daughter who'd known and worked alongside him for more than a decade. She was given an office, an assistant and the highest salary afforded an administration staffer.

Trump on Omarosa: She's a 'low-life' President Donald Trump called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a "low-life" while meeting with supporters at his golf club in New Jersey.

Trump calls Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'scared stiff and Missing in Action' President Donald Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions "scared stiff and Missing in Action" on Saturday in his latest broadside on Twitter against the nation's top law enforcement officer.