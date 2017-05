House Republicans pass bill repeal Obamacare BREAKING: In a major victory for President Donald Trump, the House has voted to dismantle the pillars of the Affordable Care Act and make sweeping changes to the nation's health care system.

Republicans decided the price of inaction was greater than passing a bill many of them believe is flawed It was the moment when hesitation became resolve.

Trump praises Australia's universal healthcare Hours after scoring a victory in the House to effectively kill Obamacare, US President Donald Trump praised Australia's universal healthcare system during a press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Democrats sing 'Goodbye' after vote Democrats sang lyrics from "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" on the House floor at House Republicans after the GOP passed the American Health Care Act, which will repeal major portions of Obamacare.

GOP congressman: We're doing what we criticized Dems for Republican Rep. Pat Meehan said Thursday that his House colleagues were "doing some of the very things that we criticized the Democrats for doing with Obamacare" in their attempts to repeal and replace the law.

GOP bill says it covers pre-existing conditions. But some are worried sick The new healthcare bill that passed the House has many very worried -- particularly those with pre-existing conditions.

