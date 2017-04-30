Siemens, SAP sign cooperation deals with Saudi Arabia: officials

Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom’s “digital transformation”, company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the country. Top executives at the engineering conglomerate and the business software company who were traveling with Merkel signed declarations of intent to work with the Saudi authorities, the officials said. Saudi Arabia is pushing a long-term economic transformation dubbed “Vision 2030” to reduce the country’s reliance on oil, attract investment and improve the lives of its citizens.
Source:: Yahoo