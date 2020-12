The former state data scientist has accused officials of covering up the extent of the pandemic Florida police raided the home of a former state coronavirus data scientist on Monday, escalating a feud between the state government and a data expert who has accused officials of trying to cover up the extent of the pandemic.

California hospital beds are filling up and doctors and nurses are just worn out Earlier this year, medical facilities in California were tested by the emerging coronavirus pandemic -- but now things are different, a top hospital official told CNN on Monday.

Analysis: Dual events will starkly contrast Biden's and Trump's approaches to pandemic President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will introduce the scientists and doctors he says will finally defeat the pandemic -- but for now his team can only watch as a wave of infection and death deepens the crisis he will face after January 20.

Cooper: Trump didn't have courage to tell US people the truth CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to surge across the country.

Trump to sign order aimed at prioritizing Covid-19 vaccine shipment to Americans President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations, according to senior administration officials.

Why Covid-19 spreads more in the winter Experts say Covid-19 cases will likely increase in the winter months. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains why and how you can prepare and stay safe.

Republicans invite discredited vaccine critic to testify Senate Democrats are outraged that a witness invited to testify before a congressional hearing on Tuesday is being given a public platform for her discredited ideas that could endanger the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Fauci says the full brunt of Thanksgiving on US Covid-19 data isn't here yet As the US nears an average of 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day, experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the current surge gripping American communities.

Battles over Biden appointments signal a larger struggle over his strategy • Biden picks retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, sources say • Exclusive: Here's what police chiefs think Biden should do to help address issues with law enforcement