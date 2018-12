A Guatemalan boy was diagnosed with a common cold before he died in US custody on Christmas Eve An 8-year-old migrant's last days were a blur of border patrol stations and hospital visits in a location about 2,000 miles from his family's home in Guatemala.

Border Patrol announces changes after second migrant child dies An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died Christmas morning in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said.

CNN debunks Trump's latest border claims CNN's Dana Bash and Abby Phillip fact-check President Trump's latest claims about his proposed border wall.

UN expert calls for investigation into migrant girl's death A UN expert on the human rights of migrants has urged a "thorough" investigation into the death of a 7-year-old girl in US Customs and Border Protection custody,

Trump sets completion date for border wall President Donald Trump says he wants the border wall between Mexico and the United States finished by election day 2020.

Family wants to know: Was migrant girl's death preventable? She survived an arduous journey from Guatemala to the United States. But somehow, during a 90-minute bus ride to a Border Patrol station, Jakelin Caal Maquin's health deteriorated. Two days later, she was dead.

Boy traumatized after separation: I can't forget Listen to this 13-year-old boy's emotional account of life inside a detention center and the pain he still feels after being separated from his mother.

See Trump's reaction to Mnuchin question President Trump spoke to reporters at the White House and answered a question about US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and discussed the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates.