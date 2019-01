The President said he can't accept a proposal to reopen the government while border wall funding negotiations continue because of how it will make him look Republicans and Democrats emerging from a meeting on border security with President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated there was no breakthrough that might lead to a reopening of the government.

Pelosi says Democrats will give 'nothing for the wall' House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi is willing to give "nothing for the wall," she said in an interview clip that was tweeted on Wednesday -- the 12th day of the government shutdown and the eve of the Democratic-majority 116th Congress' swearing in.

CNN's Brianna Keilar debunks Trump's tweet CNN's Brianna Keilar fact-checks President Trump's tweet about his proposed border wall and his not-yet-ratified USMCA trade deal.

Shutdown and overflowing toilets force Joshua Tree to close California's Joshua Tree National Park on Wednesday will become the latest casualty of the federal government's partial shutdown, closing campgrounds amid health and safety concerns over near-capacity pit toilets.

Schumer: GOP using shutdown as hostage Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer discuss their meeting with President Donald Trump in which the President indicated there was no breakthrough that might lead to a reopening of the government.

Banks move to help federal workers hit by shutdown Banks and credit unions that cater to federal workers are readying financial help for their customers as the government shutdown drags on.

Opinion: What will happen if Trump really starts to sweat Now it begins. With House Democrats gaining the power to investigate and issue subpoenas, 2019 offers one certainty: The chaos visited on us by Donald Trump is going to get much worse.

The 'lonely' President: How Trump spent his Christmas vacation In the 11 days since lawmakers have failed to reach a solution to re-open the government open due to ongoing disputes over border security and wall funding, President Donald Trump was behind closed doors for the past six.