A company is fighting a search warrant it claims would require turning over info on anti-Trump protesters A web hosting provider is fighting back against a search warrant that it claims would require them to turn over information on visitors to a website used to organize protests against President Donald Trump, according to court filings first published on the company's blog Monday.

White nationalists are planning 9 rallies nationwide this weekend Major cities across the country are bracing for a wave of white nationalist rallies in the coming days.

Analysis: Here's why Trump retweeted a conspiracy theorist On Monday night, just hours after he had, finally, condemned in harsh terms the neo-Nazis and white supremacists involved in violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump took to Twitter. And he retweeted this from a man named Jack Posobiec:

Author: White nationalists more than 'slack-jawed yokels' JD Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy," says white nationalism isn't just a problem for the poor and working class.

Victim's mom to suspect: You've ruined your life Susan Bro speaks out on person who killed her daughter, Heather Heyer, in Charlottesville, VA, saying she should maybe thank him for opening a national forum, but she can't because she would rather have her child.

Protesters pull down Confederate statue in NC A protest in Durham, North Carolina, organized to stand in solidarity with anti-racist activists in Charlottesville, Virginia, took a turn Monday when participants toppled a Confederate statue.