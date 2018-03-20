Several shot at Maryland high school, conditions unclear: report

Trying to force an end to the Russia probe would test the GOP's support of Trump and may impact midterms Robert Mueller has Donald Trump in a box.

What Mueller wants to learn from Trump As President Donald Trump's reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller grows more irate by the day, attorneys on both sides sat down last week in a rare face-to-face discussion about the topics investigators could inquire of the President. It was the first in-person meeting after several weeks of informal discussions between the two sides, according […]

Republicans say we don't need a law to protect Robert Mueller Republicans are bluntly warning President Donald Trump to lay off his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller, but there is scant support among the GOP to pass legislation that would prevent Trump from firing the special counsel.

Why McConnell hasn't said anything on Trump's Mueller attacks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has long believed he does not need to respond in real time or react to every controversial tweet or other action by President Donald Trump, according to people close to the senator.

John Dean: Trump is Nixon on steroids John Dean, who served as White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon during Watergate, said President Trump has already exceeded everything Nixon did and is engaged in a "public obstruction of justice."

Trump to hire lawyer who pushed a theory that DOJ framed him President Donald Trump will hire an attorney to join his personal legal team who has alleged the President is being framed by a group of FBI and Justice Department officials, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Watch lawyer push conspiracy theory in interview President Donald Trump has hired Joseph diGenova, who has alleged the President is being framed by a group of FBI and Justice Department officials, to join his personal legal team. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

WaPo: Trump lawyers trying to get ahead of Mueller interview Lawyers for President Donald Trump recently provided the special counsel's office with documents in an attempt to limit the scope of an interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump attorney taunts Stormy Daniels Michael Cohen, a longtime attorney and confidant of President Donald Trump, joked about the ongoing litigation he and the President have with Stormy Daniels, suggesting he might use winnings from the case to take a long trip.