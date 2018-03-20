Several shot at Maryland high school, conditions unclear: report

There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running,” a young woman named Mollie Davis, who identified herself as a student at Great Mills High School, posted on Twitter. The violence was the latest in a decades-long series of shootings at U.S. schools and colleges, coming a little more than a month after 17 students and faculty were killed in a rampage at a Florida high school. The sheriff’s office confirmed the incident at Great Mills High School and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the campus.
Source:: Yahoo