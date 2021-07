Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have been increasing due to the spread of the Delta variant With the recent increase of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the spread of the more dangerous Delta variant, health experts and officials expect the surge to worsen as long as large segments of the country remain unvaccinated.

New Orleans EMS can't keep up with calls due to the surge Emergency medical responders in New Orleans have been hit so hard by the resurgence in Covid-19 cases that the city doesn't have the capacity to handle 911 calls, the mayor said Friday as she announced a new mask mandate and a contract to increase EMS resources.

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask.

How the pandemic is killing a record number of local hospitals A record number of rural hospitals are closing across the United States during the Covid pandemic. For this community in Georgia, it's no different. Many here will have to cross state lines, even if that means traveling an hour, to get urgent medical care.

DeSantis and other GOP 2024 prospects target public health officials with political attacks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' warning this week of a "Faucian distopia" offered the latest glimpse at how ambitious Republicans eyeing 2024 presidential bids are increasingly targeting public health officials as they attempt to grow their national brands in front of conservative audiences.

Opinion: 'What a senseless, self-inflicted wound,' ER doctor says During my final months of residency training in Florida this past spring, I lost count of how many young, healthy Covid-19 patients I cared for in the emergency room who just never imagined that they -- of all people -- could become seriously ill.

5 takeaways from the CDC's latest mask guidance With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors -- regardless of vaccination status -- by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

American schools aren't going to be normal A rising senior was a sophomore back in 2020 when US schools first shut down. Students then struggled through an entire school year of Covid, and now they're about to start all over again.