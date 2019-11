Sondland amends his testimony to say he told Ukraine that aid likely conditioned on announcement of investigation House Democrats on Tuesday released excerpts of the transcripts of their closed-door depositions with former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Panetta: Testimony describes 'clear definition of bribery' Former Secretary of State Leon Panetta reacts to the release of excerpts of transcripts of closed-door testimony with former US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland to House Democrats.

John Berman: What Rand Paul did was small and cowardly CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota fire back after Republican Sen. Rand Paul urges the media to disclose the identity of the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Mulvaney: White House chief of staff requested to testify House impeachment investigators have requested acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney testify on Capitol Hill on Friday, ratcheting up their investigation to target the President's top aide.

More testimony: Pence aide likely to testify in impeachment inquiry A senior adviser to Vice President Mike Pence is likely to comply with a request to testify on Thursday in front of the committees leading the impeachment inquiry, multiple sources say.

How Mississippi's Jim Crow-era election system could decide today's election The winner of Mississippi's gubernatorial election Tuesday will not only have to capture the state's popular vote, but will also have to prevail in the state's unique election process for electing a governor and other statewide officials that was established during the Jim Crow era.

Impeachment politics face test in Kentucky The impact of impeachment faces a test on Tuesday as Kentucky voters head to the polls to select their next governor.