Pelosi blasts Roger Stone commutation as 'an act of staggering corruption' as Trump defends move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's decision to commute the prison sentence of his long-time friend and political adviser Roger Stone as "an act of staggering corruption."

Opinion: The rage behind Trump's action on Roger Stone President Donald Trump, thrown back on his heels by a growing number of events, circumstances and political adversaries he cannot master, snatched back a bit of control Friday by commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, one of his earliest and most steadfast political allies.

'That is just nonsense': Anderson Cooper shakes his head at Trump comment As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the US, CNN's Anderson Cooper says President Trump's only plan to fight the pandemic is to gaslight the American people.

Tucker Carlson's top writer resigns after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks Editor's note: This article quotes racist, homophobic and sexist language, much of which has not been censored.

Jeff Sessions takes on former Auburn football coach in bid for old Senate seat Jeff Sessions has never lost a race in his life. For two decades, he served as an Alabama senator, pushing a populist agenda from the far right with a deep Southern drawl.

Analysis: Senate Democratic candidates are raising tons of money. That matters. Senate Democratic candidates from Montana to Maine are raising eye-popping amounts of money this year, per campaign officials. Montana's Steve Bullock took in $7.7 million, while Maine's Sara Gideon raked in more than $9 million -- and those are just a couple of the big hauls this past quarter. That's big news given that Democrats […]

'I beg them': Still-unemployed workers plead for Congress to extend federal $600 benefit Just thinking about the end of July fills Cathy Munzer with terror. That's when the extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits is set to expire, with no sign of agreement in Congress on an extension.