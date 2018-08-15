Sea-through: Amazing underwater gallery captures transparent 'aliens' of the deep

The nation's first transgender governor and its first Somali-American woman in Congress could be on the horizon after yesterday's primaries The nation's first transgender governor, its first Somali-American woman in Congress and its first black woman in Connecticut's congressional delegation could all be on the horizon after Tuesday's slate of four primaries.

Hallquist: Historic victories are a result of Trump's election CNN's Don Lemon spoke to Vermont democrat Christine Hallquist, who CNN projects will become the first transgender gubernatorial nominee for a major political party.

Midterm battlegrounds take shape in Midwest primaries Two upper Midwestern states where Democrats hope to rebound in November's midterm elections after losing ground to President Donald Trump in 2016 selected their candidates in a slew of major races Tuesday.

Keith Ellison wins AG nomination in Minnesota after denying abuse allegations Rep. Keith Ellison will win the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general, CNN projects Tuesday, easily besting four other candidates just days after denying allegations he physically abused an ex-girlfriend.

This is how political ads go viral CNN's Rebecca Berg sits down with political media consultant Mark Putnam to find out how he makes political ads go viral.

Opinion: The painful reality for the Democratic Party The recent primary losses are not the first time the air went out of the movement-left's visions of inevitability. It also happened during the 2016 presidential primaries when -- for all of Bernie Sanders' massive rallies and coverage by an obsessive media -- the independent from Vermont lost to Hillary Clinton. And he lost by […]

Smoke from wildfires is polluting parts of the West The deadly wildfires are not only destroying homes and burning everything in their path -- but they're also causing poor air quality.

Community devastated by fire sends messages to couple whose trailer started it A community devastated by a deadly wildfire in Northern California has a message for the couple whose trailer started the blaze: It's not your fault.