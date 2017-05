Lawmaker: Michael Flynn made false statements about who paid for his Russia trip A new letter from the leading Democrat on the House oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, reveals new information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn and what he told investigators about his ties to foreign governments when he was interviewed about his security clearance.

Warner: Flynn may be held in contempt after invoking Fifth President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn won't provide records to the Senate intelligence committee and will invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to a subpoena from the committee, according to a source close to Flynn.

Chris Christie: I warned Trump about Flynn New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Monday that if it were up to him, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn never would have had a White House job.

First lady's hand swat a viral sensation Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning, but one moment stood out: a flick of the wrist seen 'round the world.

Police: Campus killing suspect is part of 'Alt Reich' FB group The FBI is helping to evaluate whether the fatal stabbing by a white student of a black student visiting the University of Maryland will be prosecuted as a hate crime, university police said Sunday.

Fatalities reported after loud bangs at England arena Police in Manchester, England, were warning people to stay away from Manchester Arena after reports of two loud explosions during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.

First on CNN: Mueller briefed on secret Comey memos, source says Robert Mueller -- the former FBI director now overseeing the Department of Justice's investigation into Russia's election-year meddling and contact with the Trump campaign -- has been briefed on the contents of some of the memos that former FBI Director James Comey kept to document his conversations with President Donald Trump, according to a person […]