European Union calls on Israel to refrain from using excessive force, while Nikki Haley blames Hamas The gulf between Washington and the rest of the world widened Tuesday as a majority of UN countries expressed their distress and anger about violence along the Israeli-Gaza border, while US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley offered a staunch defense of Israel and blamed Hamas.

Haley: Gaza violence unrelated to embassy move US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem was "the right thing to do."

Opinion: What Ivanka's smile couldn't hide Ivanka Trump stayed in character in Jerusalem on Monday, blessing her father's decision to open the United States Embassy there. She watched as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pulled the cord on a curtain to unveil a plaque. Then, dressed all in creamy white, and with microphone in hand, she beamed her 100-watt smile and welcomed […]

Israel defends Gaza crackdown as Palestinians bury their dead Thousands of Palestinians gathered Tuesday for the grim task of burying the 60 protesters killed by Israeli troops at the Gaza border, as Israel faced international condemnation over the deaths.

Opinion: This is why Gazans won't back down The main takeaway from the "Great March of Return Protest" -- a 45-day event that began just after I left Gaza six weeks ago and Tuesday reached its most important moment -- is that residents of Gaza will continue to protest regardless of the number of casualties they endure.

The history of Gaza in 2 minutes Find out why this small strip of land has been through so many conflicts and political upheavals since the end of World War II.

Analysis: Democrats may be approaching a turning point on Israel There are few issues as contentious in international politics as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Texas doctor accused in $240 million health care fraud case Maria Zapata went to see Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada a little more than five years ago because one of her knees was bothering her. The rheumatologist told her that she had arthritis and that he'd give her injections "to strengthen the cartilage" in her knee, she said.