The White House unloaded on Fauci after he called out Trump for allowing a neuroradiologist with no training with infectious disease to shape coronavirus strategy As President Donald Trump fights his way through the final days of the presidential campaign denying the pandemic — by lashing out at doctors, disputing science and slashing the press for highlighting rising coronavirus case counts — the long-running rift between the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci burst into the open Saturday night.

Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June Australia registered no new local Covid-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since June 9, marking a major milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus.

The 'dose' of coronavirus a person gets may determine how sick they get; masks could help "The dose makes the poison" is an adage credited to Paracelsus, a Swiss physician-philosopher from the early Renaissance.

US coronavirus cases break a global daily record, and experts warn it will only get worse The US reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday -- the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country. The top five records in daily cases all occurred within eight days, and an expert says he worries the upward trend will push hospitals past capacity.

Don Lemon wonders how 'awful' comment helps Trump CNN's Don Lemon is left baffled after President Trump pushed a baseless conspiracy theory at one of his rallies in Michigan, claiming that "our doctors get more money if somebody dies from Covid."

Police use pepper spray to break up a march to a polling place in North Carolina Law enforcement officers used pepper spray on Saturday to break up a march to a polling place in Graham, North Carolina.

Road to 270: If Biden wins here, it's hard to see Trump's path to reelection Four years ago President Trump flipped Pennsylvania red on his path to the White House. John King explains which cities and suburbs Joe Biden needs to turn it blue again.