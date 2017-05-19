Saudis eye Iran and ignore Trump's temperament as red carpet rolled out

Trump tells Russians the firing took pressure from Russia probe off him, NY Times reports President Donald Trump bragged to two top Russian officials last week that firing "nut job" FBI Director James Comey eased "great pressure" on him, The New York Times reported Friday.

WH lawyers research impeachment, source says White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment procedures in an effort to prepare for what officials still believe is a distant possibility that President Donald Trump could have to fend off attempts to remove him from office, two people briefed on the discussions tell CNN.

Comey will testify publicly before intelligence panel Former FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before the Senate intelligence committee, committee leaders announced Friday. Panel Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said they will schedule the hearing for after Memorial Day. A date has not been set.

Toobin on NYT report: Sounds close to a confession CNN's Jeffrey Toobin says -- as the New York Times is reporting -- that if President Trump told the Russians that firing James Comey "removed pressure," it would be close to a confession to obstruction of justice.

Jeb Bush on Trump: I told you so Jeb Bush just gave the political equivalent of an "I told you so" to President Donald Trump.

Cillizza: Trump couldn't have done a worse job The New York Times is reporting that in a May 10 Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Trump referred to fired FBI Director James Comey as a "nut job" and told the two men that "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

Friend: Comey disgusted by Trump hug Benjamin Wittes, a close friend of former FBI Director James Comey, retells an incident between President Trump and Comey in which Trump gave Comey a hug during a White House visit.

Trump sets off for overseas high-wire act Given his current political fortunes, if President Donald Trump's crucial first foreign trip passes off without a disaster, it will be considered a success.

Kushner calls Lockheed CEO while brokering $100B Saudi arms deal President Donald Trump's son-in-law and utility diplomat, Jared Kushner, shocked a high-level Saudi delegation earlier this month when he personally called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and asked if she would cut the price of a sophisticated missile detection system, according to a source with knowledge of the call.