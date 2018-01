Hawaii spent 38 uneasy minutes after officials say an incoming ballistic missile alert was sent out in error An emergency alert notification sent out on Saturday claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" was a false alarm, according to the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management and a tweet from one of the state's Democratic congresswomen.

Hawaii official: This was my fault Governor David Ige and Hawaii's emergency administrator Vern Miyagi are blaming human error for a false incoming missile alert that was sent out in Hawaii.

State Rep. on alert: Sat in bathtub praying Hawaii State Representative Matt Lopresti discusses what he did after receiving a false missile alert warning.

Trump was golfing when false alert was issued President Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach when people in Hawaii received a false alert about an incoming missile.

For the first time since the Cold War, Hawaii tests nuclear sirens Hawaii is taking those threats from North Korea seriously.

