Saudi crown prince arrives in Pakistan to kick off Asia tour

The former acting FBI Director outlined the reasons why top officials opened a counterintelligence investigation into the President Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe outlined on Sunday the reasons top officials decided to open a counterintelligence probe and obstruction of justice investigation into President Donald Trump.

Former acting FBI director: Rosenstein 'offered to wear a wire into the White House' Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Sunday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein "offered to wear a wire into the White House."

McCabe says Rosenstein raised topic of removing Trump Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein raised high-level discussions at the Justice Department about recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in the aftermath of former FBI Director James Comey's firing.

McCabe to CBS: DOJ held meetings about removing Trump Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is confirming for the first time publicly that there were high-level discussions at the Justice Department about recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in the aftermath of former FBI Director James Comey's firing.

Fox News hosts claim 'coup' against Trump Brian Stelter and his panel examine Fox News' use of the word "coup" after former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said in an interview with CBS that the Justice Department held meetings about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and questioned whether there was cabinet support to remove President Trump.

Former Cambridge Analytica director cooperated with special counsel subpoena A former director of Cambridge Analytica, who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after the 2016 US presidential election, was subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller's office and cooperated, according to her lawyer.

Trump's 'SNL' attack crosses the line On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because, as he put it, there's a "national security crisis on our border" marked by "an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs." With that type of calamity bearing down on our nation, you would expect Trump […]

Alec Baldwin's Trump returns to declare a national emergency on 'SNL' Alec Baldwin's President Trump returned to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" after a few weeks away to declare a national emergency and explain why the country needs a wall on its southern border.

Trump is daring courts to strike down national emergency, Schiff says House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday the national emergency President Donald Trump announced is unconstitutional because he declared the emergency when "Congress explicitly rejected" the money for the wall on the southern border in the funding package.