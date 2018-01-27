Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed freed after 'settlement'

Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal was released on Saturday after nearly three months in detention following a “settlement” with authorities, as a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting the kingdom’s elite winds down. Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was the most high-profile detainee among 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including business tycoons and ministers, who were held in Riyadh’s luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel. The prince was released following an undisclosed financial agreement with the government, similar to deals that authorities struck with most other detainees in exchange for their freedom.
Source:: Yahoo