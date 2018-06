The bipartisan group calls 'zero tolerance' policy dangerous and ill-conceived A bipartisan group of more than 70 former US attorneys are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse the Trump administration's policy of prosecuting all people who cross the border illegally, saying it is "dangerous, expensive, and inconsistent" with the values of the Justice Department.

Late night blisters WH over family separations The separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border is no laughing matter for late-night TV hosts, who tackled the topic with a touch of commentary.

Ex-shelter worker says he was told to separate hugging siblings When Antar Davidson was ordered to separate two brothers and a sister tightly hugging each other, he realized his time as a youth care worker at an Arizona immigrant children's shelter was coming to an end.

Analysis: Why Trump is digging in on separating families Logic suggests that the White House, under crushing political pressure, would be forced to back down on its hardline immigration policy amid outrage over searing depictions of kids separated from their parents at the southern border.

Sessions: Facilities not like Nazi Germany because 'they were keeping the Jews from leaving' Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed comparisons of the detention facilities for migrant children to Nazi concentration camps by arguing that Nazis "were keeping the Jews from leaving the country."

Kellyanne Conway fires back at Cuomo: How dare you CNN's Chris Cuomo grills White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on the Trump administration's widely panned "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of children from their families at the southern border.