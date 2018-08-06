Saudi Arabia to relocate students from Canada after cutting ties

Melania Trump's split with her husband over LeBron James is the most glaring example of a growing trend Melania Trump's split with her husband over NBA superstar LeBron James is the most glaring example of a growing trend: The President's family and some top officials are adopting positions at odds with his most divisive statements.

Michael Jordan pushes back after Trump attacks LeBron James, Don Lemon President Donald Trump slammed basketball star LeBron James on Friday night over his appearance on CNN this week.

Watch the interview that set Trump off NBA player LeBron James discusses the opening of his new school in Ohio and the power sports have to bring people together.

Trump's attacks on LeBron fit a disturbing pattern There's no disputing that Donald Trump's pattern of attacking well-known African-Americans as having "low IQs" or being of low intelligence is parroting the white nationalist view that blacks are inherently less intelligent than whites. The only question is whether Trump was intentionally espousing the views of white supremacists.

Scaramucci: I'd tell Trump to knock it off Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci discusses President Trump's attack on basketball star LeBron James with CNN's Brian Stelter.

LeBron James opens elementary school, guarantees college tuition to graduates Some people call LeBron James the GOAT for his prowess on the basketball court. Others say it's his work in the community that really makes him the greatest of all time.

What LeBron James gets exactly right about Donald Trump and race On Monday, LeBron James sat down for an interview with CNN's Don Lemon to promote a new public school that his charitable foundation -- along with the Akron school system -- helped build. In the interview. James and Lemon talked about race, President Donald Trump and the state of the country.

