Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh, no reported casualties

Senate passes the largest tax overhaul in a generation in a victory for the GOP The House of Representatives will have to revote Wednesday morning on Republicans' plans to overhaul the US tax system, though the legislation is still expected to pass both chambers in Congress and be on President Donald Trump's desk in the next 24 hours.

The House has to vote again. Here's why House Republicans applauded and cheered after they voted for their long-anticipated tax reform plan Tuesday.

Schumer to heckler: This is serious stuff After a heckler interruption, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "We believe you're messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes."

'I'm being maligned': Blitzer presses Corker on vote flip CNN's Wolf Blitzer presses Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on his change from a "no" to "yes" on the GOP's tax plan.

Analysis: Donald Trump is never going to release his taxes Sometime Wednesday, President Donald Trump will sign into law a massive overhaul of the US tax system -- a reordering of who pays what (and why) the likes of which we haven't seen since the Bush tax cut in 2001.

CNN poll signals peril for GOP in 2018 because of the tax plan Today is the biggest day of the year for congressional Republicans.