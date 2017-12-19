Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh, no reported casualties

By Katie Paul and Rania El Gamal RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said, the latest attack by a Yemeni group that could escalate a proxy war between the kingdom and regional rival Tehran. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement said the missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace, where a meeting of Saudi leaders was under way, describing the attack as a new chapter in the conflict. The Saudi-led coalition said the missile was directed at residential areas and there were no damages, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
Source:: Yahoo