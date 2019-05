The US this week found itself closer to the prospect of armed conflict -- and instead of cautious aides, Trump is the one one hitting the brakes President Donald Trump stared down a united front as he huddled with his top national security advisers in July 2017 to decide whether to certify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

Trump's irritation with top aides grows over Iran strategy President Donald Trump has become irritated at an emerging impression his hawkish national security advisers are marching him closer to war with Iran despite his isolationist tendencies, according to people familiar with the matter.

CNN correspondent: Trump's top adviser is his Twitter following CNN's Brian Todd looks into President Donald Trump's reliance on Twitter for his understanding of the world and how that affects his decisions in office.

In Tehran, specter of war met with more defiance than fear People in Tehran speak in hushed tones about what the coming days may bring. As geopolitical tensions crank up, talk of imminent conflict with the United States is widespread on the streets of Iran's capital.

How the US-Iran oil standoff could hurt the economy The American economy is already absorbing a body blow from the deepening US-China trade war. A real war could be more than the decade-long economic expansion can handle.

ExxonMobil evacuates 30 engineers from Iraq, Basra Oil Company says ExxonMobil evacuated about 30 foreign engineers from Basra, Iraq, as a "temporary precautionary measure," the government-owned Basra Oil Company said Saturday.

