Salisbury's fears continue after police admit there could be more Novichok out there

Police have admitted there could still be traces of deadly Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, prompting renewed concern over the safety of residents and the continued impact on the city’s tourism economy. The warning came after officers discovered a small glass bottle at the Wiltshire home of Charlie Rowley, which has since tested positive for the chemical. Mr Rowley’s girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital last Sunday evening after being exposed to the nerve agent the previous weekend. Salisbury couple He was also taken to hospital critically ill, but has since regained consciousness and has been interviewed by police. It is thought Mr Rowley, 45, was able to help detectives as to the whereabouts of the source of the contamination when he emerged from his coma last week. The rise of biological and chemical weapons After Salisbury, how ready is the UK? Further tests on the bottle and its contents are now being carried out and it is hoped it could provide crucial evidence to prove who attacked the former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March. But announcing the discovery of the bottle as “a significant and positive development”, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the Head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, also warned: “We cannot guarantee that there isn’t any more of the substance left and cordons will remain in place for some considerable time. This is to allow thorough searches to continue as a precautionary measure for public safety and to assist the investigation team.” AC Basu added: “The safety of the public and our officers remains paramount and we are continuing to work closely with Wiltshire Police, scientists, health experts from Public Health England and other partners.” PHE has maintained its advice to the public not to pick up any discarded object in the Salisbury area, such as containers, lids, syringes, needles, cosmetics, which could contain liquid or gel. Scotland Yard said tests at the Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, Wiltshire, had confirmed to that the substance contained in the bottle was Novichok and further tests are being carried out to establish whether it came from the same batch that contaminated Mr Skripal and his daughter. Police outside the home of Charlie Rowley, 45, in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, Wiltshire, where a bottle containing Novichok was found Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Police yesterday said their search teams had recovered over 400 …read more

Source:: Yahoo