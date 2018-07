By publicly berating US partners, the President is turning a key role of the alliance on its head The big takeaway of the so far bad-tempered NATO summit is that President Donald Trump has little time for the alliance and a thin appreciation of the track record and historic purpose of an organization that has kept the peace and preserved Western democracy since World War II.

Trump's attacks leave NATO allies in disbelief NATO diplomats are dumbfounded by President Donald Trump's barrage of acidic rhetoric at the annual summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

Ex-Fox analyst: Merkel handled Trump like a disturbed child Ret. Lt. Colonel Ralph Peters tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that watching NATO diplomats deal with President Trump at the NATO summit was like watching "psychiatrists deal with a disturbed child."

Opinion: Trump's secret NATO strategy Before you woke up this morning, President Donald Trump had already insulted America's closest friends at a gathering of NATO allies in Brussels, Belgium. European leaders said they were expecting a bad summit, but said Trump made it even worse than they feared.

See John Kelly react to Trump's remarks CNN's Tom Foreman takes a closer look at what body language says during face-to-face meetings with America's NATO allies.

Melania mingles with NATO spouses as Donald blasts allies US first lady Melania Trump kicked off her first day on a multi-stop European visit with an event hosted by Belgium at the prestigious suburban Brussels music conservatory.

Anderson Cooper calls out Trump's NATO criticism CNN's Anderson Cooper says that President Trump's attacks on NATO are predictable, but not based in fact.

