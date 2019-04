Miller, an immigration hard-liner, is seen as a driving force behind a number of Trump's immigration policies The White House has informed the House Oversight Committee that Stephen Miller will not testify before the panel about his role in President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Trump at war with Democrats: 'We're fighting all the subpoenas' President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to fight "all the subpoenas" issued by House Democrats investigating his administration, reinforcing his administration's increasingly combative posture toward congressional oversight.

Stephen Miller's uncle: Nephew is 'immigration hypocrite' David Glosser, the uncle of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, says if his family had not immigrated to the United States when they did then none of them would be here today.

Trump digs in against Dems but there may yet be consequences It had been more than two years since Michael Caputo, the onetime campaign communications adviser to Donald Trump, had spoken to the man he helped elect president. It was a span that encompassed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, a probe with which Caputo had cooperated.

Reporter warns Stephen Miller about upstaging Trump CNN analyst April Ryan says top White House aid Stephen Miller should be careful about upstaging President Donald Trump on immigration policy.

Dems look to courts as White House stonewalls on subpoenas Faced with all-out resistance from the White House, Democrats are turning to the courts as they grapple with a dilemma of limited options to enforce their subpoenas.

Opinion: Don McGahn could decide Trump's political fate Any trial lawyer knows that it is one thing to read a witness statement, but quite another to see the witness testify live. Live testimony is the ultimate moment of truth. Prosecutors spend hours preparing a key witness, reviewing statements and doing dry runs. But when the witness raises his or her hand and gets […]

Analysis: Trump snubs checks on power in assault on accountability Donald Trump's stonewalling White House is mounting a multi-front assault on accountability, testing the notion that a president must answer to citizens for whom he holds a public trust.