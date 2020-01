The President is not waiting to be acquitted of impeachable crimes to show that no one can stop him doing what he wants to do President Donald Trump is not waiting to be acquitted of impeachable crimes to show that no one can stop him doing what he wants to do.

Lev Parnas says Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' with Ukraine pressure campaign Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, a central figure in the White House's alleged Ukraine pressure campaign, said President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing.

Lawyer for Lev Parnas trolls Trump in video The lawyer for Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani's indicted associates, tweeted out a video of Parnas posing with Donald Trump and some of his associates in an apparent attempt to troll the President. CNN's Kara Scannell has the latest.

Analysis: The Senate is now in charge of impeachment, but we might be missing the larger story The Senate is now in charge.

Watch moment impeachment articles walked to Senate House managers transport the articles of impeachment for President Trump to the US Senate.

Analysis: How the pro-Trump echo chamber has changed impeachment A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Warren accused Sanders of calling her a 'liar' on TV • 10 out of 11 voters in panel think this Democrat did best

Pelosi's move at signing called 'jarring' and 'unusual' • Articles of impeachment sent to Senate • Opinion: Pelosi's impeachment stew needs salt • Senate impeachment trial rules: No phones and no talking for senators

Potential super-Earth found orbiting nearest star from sun In 2016, astronomers found a potentially habitable planet called Proxima b around the star Proxima Centauri, which is only 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now, researchers have traced a second signal they believe belongs to a super-Earth orbiting the same star, increasing the intrigue of this neighboring planetary system and its potential.