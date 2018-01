If Trump can't rally the GOP base, Democrats could take back the House. The Senate would be tougher Congressional Democrats, benefiting from President Donald Trump's low approval ratings and historic trends working against the party in power, sit in the catbird seat in the battle for control, according to new House and Senate ratings from CNN.

Analysis: Trump's approval rating is above 50% in only 12 states President Donald Trump is expected to trumpet a unity message in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, an attempt to turn a corner from the divisiveness of his first year in office.

Democrats have chance at getting House for first time since 2010 Democrats are eyeing the House majority, and for the first time since 2010 they stand a real chance of winning it.

A closer look at the Senate map Democrats face a narrow path to win the US Senate majority in 2018.

Republican lawmaker 'bewildered' by Trump's actions Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) says that he is bewildered about President Trump's recent attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice.

Analysis: An 80-seat House battlefield? On Monday in California, the leader of the Koch brothers-funded Americans for Prosperity delivered a sobering message to the organization's donors: The 2018 midterms are going to be bad.

Opinion: It's WAY too early to count out Trump for 2020 A new CNN poll shows Donald Trump being easily beaten in 2020 by three potential Democratic nominees. Joe Biden is ahead 57-40%. Bernie Sanders by 55-42%. Oprah Winfrey by 51-42%.

Trump wants Nunes memo out -- but not before his speech President Donald Trump has told aides he wants a memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools released as quickly as possible, two people familiar with the matter says, but has decided against doing so before the State of the Union address to avoid obscuring what the White House hopes will be a unifying message.

Why the Nunes memo about the FBI is a very big deal On Monday night, the House Intelligence Committee approved -- on a party line vote -- the public release of a memo alleging a litany of abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department. President Donald Trump now has five days to decide whether or not to allow the memo's release. While no final "OK" has […]