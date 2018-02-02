Russia says U.S. 'hunting' for Russians to arrest around the world

The 5 big questions before the expected release of a memo written by House GOP staffers faulting the FBI After days of anticipation, President Donald Trump is expected to signal to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that he wants a memo written by GOP staffers faulting the FBI over the Russia investigation released.

Anderson Cooper slams memo as 'phony drama' CNN's Anderson Cooper breaks down the controversy surrounding the release of the Republican memo about the FBI that President Trump allegedly hopes might undermine the Russia investigation.

'Weasels and liars never hold the field,' Comey tweets Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter to weigh in as rumors swirl around the FBI's reported opposition to a secret memo's potential declassification.

Manchin: Nunes 'neutered' confidence in House committee Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) expressed disdain for the hyper-partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee, saying House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes has "neutered" the people's confidence in the committee.

Analysis: Devin Nunes is acting like he's in a spy thriller Rep. Devin Nunes barged onto the national political scene in March 2017, when, in his on-again, off-again capacity as top House investigator into Russian election meddling, the California Republican told reporters he'd seen evidence that the intelligence community had gathered -- and inappropriately handled -- information on high-level Trump aides and officials.

White House worries that FBI director Trump picked could quit Top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.

Analysis: The incredibly simple reason why Trump will OK memo The great debate consuming Washington right now is this: Will President Donald Trump release the memo or not?

CIA chief met with Russian counterparts, officials confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo did meet with the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency, an official barred from entering the US under 2014 sanctions, as well as the head of Russia's internal security agency, according to a US official with direct knowledge of the meetings.