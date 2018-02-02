Russia says U.S. 'hunting' for Russians to arrest around the world

Russia has issued a travel warning recommending its citizens think twice before traveling abroad, saying the United States was hunting for Russians to arrest around the world. The Foreign Ministry statement warns Russian citizens that when abroad they face a serious threat of arrest by other countries at Washington’s request, after which they could be extradited to the United States. “Despite our calls to improve cooperation between the relevant U.S. and Russian authorities … U.S. special services have effectively continued “hunting” for Russians around the world,” the travel warning said.
Source:: Yahoo