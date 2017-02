3rd arrest in mysterious death of Kim Jong Un's brother A second woman has been arrested over the alleged murder of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian police said.

Bomb threats rattle 48 Jewish centers Samantha Taylor was at Orlando's Jewish Community Center for a morning meeting when she heard reports of a bomb threat crackle from the director's walkie-talkie.

$100,000 found in old TV set Wires and tubes and lots of glass and plastic, that's what TV recyclers usually find inside old sets. But for one worker in Canada, the discovery of a secret box helped jar the memory of a forgotten inheritance.

Fox News under federal investigation The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Fox News failed to inform shareholders about settlements made with employees who charged former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes with sexual harassment, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNNMoney.

Tennis star honors Super Bowl Twitter date bet Tennis star Genie Bouchard holds up her end of a Super Bowl bet with a random fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the Patriots won.

Pence's influence questioned in wake of Flynn fallout Much of the focus in the wake of Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser has been on President Donald Trump -- what did he know about Flynn's freelancing with Russian contacts and when did he know it?

For Trump, chaotic White House becomes the norm President Donald Trump thrived on drama during his campaign -- but signs of disarray in a White House beset by controversy and internal tensions are exposing the downside of his signature style.

Could chairs and soap stop mosquito bites and their diseases? Known to health experts as the most deadly animal on the planet, the minuscule mosquito, with its dreaded whine, is responsible for millions of deaths from multiple diseases each year.