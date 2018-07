HHS says under 3,000 kids separated from their parents but they still won't say how many have been reunited Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar now estimates that under 3,000 kids who may have been separated from their parents are in government custody -- a figure far higher than his department released just nine days ago.

It's been 9 days since the government said exactly how many separated kids are in custody How many immigrant families have been reunited since a judge ordered the US government to halt most family separations at the border?

Analysis: Trump used 'get off my lawn!' analogy for immigrants There's nothing new about President Donald Trump griping about US immigration laws.

DNA testing being done on separated families DNA testing is being conducted as part of the process to reunite children who were separated from their parents at the border, a federal official with knowledge of the reunifications told CNN.

Analysis: Trump has no answers. And it's about to get worse Although the family separation crisis at the nation's southern border has slipped off the front pages, the crisis remains: There are still nearly 2,000 children still separated from their parents.

Boys and coach not yet well enough to escape cave A medical assessment of the 12 boys and their football coach stuck in a cave in Northern Thailand has concluded that it is too dangerous to try to move the group out Thursday, according to a member of the Thai Navy Seals who is not authorized to speak to the media. The Seals have also […]

WH announces hiring of former Fox News exec Bill Shine The White House announced Thursday that former Fox News president Bill Shine has been appointed as the White House's new Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.