Here's how GOP and Trump plan to celebrate win on taxes The House of Representatives is set to take another vote on the GOP tax reform bill Wednesday, as Republicans plan a celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump after their most significant legislative victory of 2017.

Trump to media: Stay for prayer, you need it Donald Trump asks HUD Secretary Ben Carson to lead the year-end Cabinet meeting with prayer.

Schumer calls out heckler on Senate floor After a heckler interruption, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "We believe you're messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes."

Jeff Flake claims commitment for Senate DACA vote in January Sen. Jeff Flake on Wednesday said that he had received a commitment for a vote on an immigration compromise in January -- the latest sign a deal won't be reached this year as Democrats wanted, but could shape up in the new year.

Democrats' 2018 advantage expands Democrats' already wide advantage over Republicans in a hypothetical Congressional matchup has grown, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. At the same time, enthusiasm about voting next year has increased among Democrats nationwide following an unexpected win in Alabama's Senate special election and a strong showing in Virginia's state government elections last […]