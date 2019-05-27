Romania's ruling party strongman begins jail sentence

The President could've taken a break from the raging DC storm during his Asia trip but instead whipped up new outrage back home President Donald Trump often gripes about his bad press -- but as his state visit to Japan shows, sometimes he's his own worst enemy.

China rages against Bolton meeting with Taiwan The Chinese government has slammed Washington for engaging with Taipei and ordered the Trump administration to cease diplomatic engagements with the island, after a highly unusual public meeting between top officials from the US and Taiwan.

President Trump visits Tokyo President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Tokyo on May 25 for a largely ceremonial visit to recognize Japan's new emperor. Trump's visit included attending a sumo wrestling tournament and an imperial banquet.

See Cooper's response to Trump siding with Kim Jong Un CNN's Anderson Cooper says President Donald Trump acts like he is a bystander to world events after Trump said it "doesn't matter" that North Korea conducted short-range missile tests.

Trump says he's not 'personally bothered' by N. Korea missile tests President Donald Trump refused to back away from his positive assessment of North Korea on Monday, saying he wasn't "personally bothered" by the regime's recent short-range missile tests despite the contradictory views of his Japanese hosts and his own national security adviser.

Reporter asks Trump about siding with Kim Jong Un over Biden President Trump takes a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Merkel warns against dark forces on the rise in Europe • Merkel comments on state of anti-Semitism in Germany • German chancellor reacts to European election results