White House chief of staff: Trump has mild symptoms White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provides an update on President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's condition after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump downplayed Hope Hicks' Covid diagnosis on Fox hours before announcing he also tested positive The coronavirus outbreak at the White House is now the biggest story on the planet, but at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, it was just an aside during President Trump's phone call with Sean Hannity.

Pelosi reacts to Trump's diagnosis House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the president announced they both tested positive for coronavirus.

CDC guidelines: Here's what Trump should do next President Donald Trump announced early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr. Gupta: People who have been close to Trump should quarantine CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with CNN's John King about why people should quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.

How serious is the President's risk for severe Covid-19 symptoms? President Donald Trump, who says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, has several risk factors for more severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Analysis: Here's what happens if Trump gets too sick to govern President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 and is quarantining with first lady Melania Trump.