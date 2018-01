Before the deadly Amtrak crash last month, workers said they weren't adequately trained for the new route, sources tell CNN In the days before Amtrak 501 careened off the tracks last month in a deadly crash, engineers and conductors warned their supervisors that they did not feel adequately trained on the new route, according to more than a dozen sources.

Here's what Amtrak engineer told NTSB about deadly derailment The Amtrak engineer on the train that derailed last month in Washington state told investigators he mistook a signal and braked moments before the deadly crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Opinion: Infrastructure is the part of America Trump can make great again If 2017 is remembered as the year of major tax reform, let 2018 be remembered as the year that the nation's infrastructure was finally recognized as a priority for federal investment.

Early NTSB review says crew not using electronic devices before Amtrak crash The crew on the passenger train that derailed this week in Washington state was not seen using any personal electronic devices, an initial review from the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

Trump hits Jay-Z on Twitter after CNN interview President Donald Trump is taking credit for a decline in the African-American unemployment rate again, this time by taking aim at rapper and businessman Jay-Z following his comments on CNN Saturday night.

Van Jones responds to Trump's tweet CNN political commentator Van Jones responds to President Trump's tweets at Jay-Z, who criticized Trump's remarks on African and Haitian immigrants on the premiere of "The Van Jones Show."

Sen. Collins says it 'wouldn't hurt' to pass bill to protect Mueller Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said on Sunday that Congress should pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller following reports President Donald Trump considered firing him last June.

Lawmakers want answers after State employees claim political retribution Key Democratic lawmakers are calling on the State Department's watchdog to conduct an "immediate review" of personnel practices after a number of employees told CNN they were unlawfully targeted for political reasons due to their work under the last administration.

Steve Wynn steps down from RNC post Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials.