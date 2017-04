Carrier strike group heads toward Korean Peninsula A US aircraft carrier-led strike group is headed toward the Western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, a US defense official confirmed to CNN.

How much damage can North Korea's weapons do? CNN's Will Ripley explains how devastating North Korea's weapons could be.

Senator urges Trump to negotiate with Kim Jong Un Sen. Edward Markey is calling on President Donald Trump to engage in direct negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as part of a proposed joint effort with China to reduce North Korea's nuclear threat.

Experts: North Korea missile program advancing As President Trump gets ready for critical talks with China's leader, North Korea test-fires another missile. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

This is the most amazing chart on Congress you'll see today It's no secret that Congress doesn't get much done these days. And that partisanship and polarization are at record levels.

Trump to Bannon and Kushner: Work it out Amid the croquet players and lunch guests mingling at Mar-a-Lago Friday, a more sober gathering was unfolding under the palms.

Republican booed at town hall -- until he criticizes Trump Republican Rep. Tom McClintock faced jeers, boos and shouts of "do your job" at a town hall meeting in his California district Saturday, but one thing the crowd liked was his stance on Syria -- precisely because he criticized President Donald Trump's decision to strike an air base in that country on Thursday.

61 Senators sign letter to preserve filibuster rules A bipartisan group of 61 senators sent a letter to Senate leaders Friday urging them to maintain the 60-vote threshold for filibusters involving legislation, which they said is needed to ensure bipartisanship remains a component of passing bills through the chamber.

Trump grandchildren perform for President Xi President Trump's grandchildren performed a Chinese folksong for President Xi Jinping during his visit to Mar-a-Lago, a sign Time Magazine contributor Jay Newton-Small says shows just how much Trump values family ties.