Trump's fiery rhetoric may have walked the US closer to a full-on showdown with North Korea With his jaw set and his arms crossed, Donald Trump delivered the most incendiary public threat by an American president in many decades.

North Korea threatens strike on Guam North Korea's military is "examining the operational plan" to strike areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run news agency KCNA said early Wednesday local time.

Why does North Korea hate the US? The North Korean regime teaches its citizens to hate America. But why? CNN's Will Ripley explains how it all started.

Democrats call Trump's threat 'bombastic' and 'unhinged' President Donald Trump faced criticism from lawmakers in both parties on Tuesday after warning that North Korea would "face fire and fury like the world has never seen" if Pyongyang keeps threatening the United States.

Opinion: Trump's fiery rhetoric plays into Kim's hands Today, President Trump promised North Korea a "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continues to threaten the United States. His remark came on the heels of a news article that cited an intelligence assessment claiming Pyongyang had successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead. Miniaturization is a critical step toward being able […]

CNN Poll: Two-thirds see North Korea as a very serious threat Americans have grown increasingly concerned that North Korea poses a very serious threat to the United States, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Before a war with North Korea, we'd see this Despite bellicose rhetoric coming from US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, analysts say there are no signs the US is planning a first strike on North Korea or that Kim will make good on threats to hit the US territory of Guam.

Opinion: 12 things Trump should know about North Korea The escalating verbal exchange between the erratic, unpredictable and verbally excessive North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and the erratic, unpredictable and verbally excessive US President Donald Trump is bringing the Korean peninsula deeper into a crisis the Trump administration appears to have no real strategy to solve.