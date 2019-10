Analysis: Trump's impeachment defense has come to this President Donald Trump's impeachment defense has come to this.

Republican makes admission about storming secure room Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), one of the Republicans who stormed a closed-door deposition in secure House Intelligence Committee spaces, says his colleagues did so because they were trying to do their job.

White House trade adviser declines to say whether investigating Bidens was mentioned during China trade talks White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday declined to answer questions about whether China opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son has come up during trade talks with the US.

Bernie Sanders slams GOP for not standing up to Trump Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where he shared his thoughts on the Republican's response to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Opinion: Expect Trump to fight as if his life depends on it Faced with the possibility of impeachment, President Donald Trump has declared Congress's inquiry to be a political "lynching" and his press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, has called Ambassador William Taylor, who provided damning testimony under a House subpoena, a "radical" bureaucrat.

UK leader backs election — under one condition • Analysis: Boris Johnson's election call is an admission he's run out of Brexit options • Here's what you need to know about Brexit • Johnson's election call sparks sell-off in the pound