The restive liberal wing of the Democratic Party is urging Biden to go bold, and go alone As President Joe Biden pursues his quest for a bipartisan legislative victory and Congress winds down before the Memorial Day holiday, some of the top legislative priorities for progressives are stalling in Washington as Democrats' hopes for big bold changes collide with the limits of what Biden can achieve under a deeply divided government.

Another ballot audit set to move ahead in Fulton County, Georgia, as judge rules absentee ballots can be unsealed Yet another ballot audit is set to move ahead in Georgia's most populous county after a judge ruled Friday that absentee ballots could be unsealed for parties looking to examine them for evidence of fraud.

Trump and his allies seize on small New Hampshire town's vote discrepancies to push lies about election outcome A local clash over the audit of state legislative vote totals in a New Hampshire town of 14,000 has turned into one of the flashpoints in the attempts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election.

Lemon: Democrats are 'weak' for not challenging GOP enough CNN's Don Lemon says Democrats need to adopt new political tactics to engage and challenge Republicans whose party has been divided over the controversies surrounding former President Donald Trump.

How a once-bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Riot fell apart It was the investigation that never was.

John Avlon on the GOP: The facts don't matter to them CNN's John Avlon discusses how GOP members are refusing to back a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Hill riot that took place on January 6.

These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns • What we know about the black fungus sweeping India

What the autopsy says about the death of Ronald Greene • Ronald Greene's death is one of many in which video and witness accounts reveal a clearer picture behind initial police accounts • Louisiana State Police release videos from 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene

Law enforcement official told detainee who died that 'you shouldn't be able to breathe,' lawsuit says A federal lawsuit has been filed in Tennessee by the daughter of a man who died while in jail custody in May 2020, according to the complaint.