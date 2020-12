'We're getting crushed,' health expert says as state sees daily record highs in hospitalizations and deaths A guide to helping and getting help during the pandemic

Tucker Carlson claims vaccine effort 'feels false, because it is' Fox News' Tucker Carlson defied scientific consensus to sow doubt about Covid-19 vaccine efforts. In large clinical trials, the vaccine has been determined safe and effective.

Opinion: Carlson's vaccine rant should be called out The First Amendment offers wide protection for free speech in America. But that right to express an opinion is not unlimited. Everyone knows you can't run into a crowded theater and yell fire. There are also long-established limits on what you can lawfully say and write about individuals and organizations.

Researchers reject Fox News host Laura Ingraham's misuse of their studies to support mask denialism Laura Ingraham, the right-wing Fox News host, logged on Twitter one recent Friday afternoon to fire off the latest salvo in her long-running crusade against the effectiveness of face masks in combatting Covid-19.

Hear what Fauci says about whether Trump should get vaccinated Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses Vice President Mike Pence publicly receiving the coronavirus vaccine, and talks about whether or not President Trump should get vaccinated as well.

When you might get a second stimulus check

Siblings die of Covid-19 just one week apart

A cluster of cases led to a global pandemic. See what happened in between

FDA authorizes a second Covid vaccine

Covid vaccines have attracted myths and rumors. Here are the facts

Tension rises between Pentagon and Biden transition team over meetings President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said Friday that they did not agree to a two-week break in critical transfer-of-power discussions with Pentagon officials, despite an assertion from the acting Defense Secretary that both sides had agreed to take such a "holiday pause."