Russia and Syrian regime trying to 'confuse' the world about chemical attacks, White House says The White House said Tuesday the Syrian regime and Russia are trying to "confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people in this and earlier attacks."

Cillizza: Spicer's Hitler comment breaks the 1st rule of politics White House press secretary Sean Spicer forgot the first rule of politics during a press briefing on Tuesday: Never, ever compare anyone or anything to Adolf Hitler.

Opinion: Assad did it, and now Russians have a problem It is now clear that the deadly nerve agent sarin, the same agent which the Assad regime used to kill up to 1,500 people in East Ghouta near Damascus in August 2013, was used in the chemical attack on Idlib last week. As the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations Chemical, Biological, Radiological and […]

Tillerson in Moscow without game plan from G7 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has denounced Russia's "failure" to ensure the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria, on the on the eve of crucial talks in Moscow.

How Syria is shuffling Trump-era politics The missile strike launched by President Donald Trump on an Assad regime airfield last week did little to change the deadly status quo in Syria, where government aircraft were again bombarding rebel-held Idlib province a day later.

Graham: Be wary of Trump Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joins CNN's Kate Bolduan to warn US adversaries to be wary of Trump, saying, "I'd be real reluctant to take Trump on ... he's very unpredictable."

How United turned a PR crisis into a total disaster Last month, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz was named U.S. Communicator of the Year by the magazine PRWeek.