New guidelines outline what people can do once they are two weeks past their final shots. But there are many rules to keep following. New guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances, but there are still important safety precautions needed. The guidelines will be announced at the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing on […]

Experts warn of coronavirus superspreader spike CNN's Natasha Chen says officials across the US are warning of superspreader spikes as some states rollback Covid-19 safety precautions and reports of large gatherings increase.

The US pandemic at one year: Looking back at the week everything changed, and looking forward This week's news coverage of the coronavirus will toggle between retrospectives about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic and forward-looking reports about vaccines and variants. I have compiled what some news outlets are doing to mark the moment, but first, here is a flashback to twelve months ago.

Biden to mark one year of Covid-19 shutdown in first prime-time address Thursday President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address this Thursday, commemorating the milestone of one year since the global pandemic coronavirus shut down much of the nation.

The US is close to a possible Covid-19 surge, expert warns The US is in the "eye of the hurricane" right now, according to epidemiologist Michael Osterholm.

Dr. Gupta examines 'promising' drug that may help Covid-19 effects CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks to a father participating in a trial examining how Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant, affects Covid-19 patients after being diagnosed with the virus.

Royal family in crisis after explosive interview • Timeline | Sign up for our newsletter • Couple allege racism and neglect in interview • UK lawmaker: Harry is 'blowing up his family' • Interview watched by 17 million viewers • Analysis: How Meghan stared down one of the world's most powerful institutions • British tabloids hit back • 'Devastating!': CNN's Quest reacts […]