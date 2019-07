The US women's soccer captain tells CNN the President needs to do better in caring for everyone US women's soccer captain Megan Rapinoe sent a message to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, telling him he's excluding groups of Americans with his message and that he needs to do better in caring for every single American.

Rapinoe says fight for equality in women's soccer is much more than about money. It's about investment in the sport Megan Rapinoe could faintly hear the stadium erupt in chants of "equal pay" as she and her teammates prepared to celebrate their World Cup win.

Fox News host calls USWNT 'unpatriotic' Fox News host Jesse Watters criticizes the US Women's National Team for their political activism, alleging that it will hurt their case for equal pay.

Women's soccer team to get a ticker tape parade in New York The US Women's National Team's victory tour will continue with a ticker tape parade in New York City on Wednesday.

Ad featuring US soccer champs goes viral This new Nike ad celebrates the US women's national soccer team victory in the 2019 World Cup.

Rose Lavelle dressed up like Mia Hamm when she was a kid Real recognize real. We know Rose Lavelle as the clutch player who scored the final goal in the Women's World Cup to give the US a winning 2-0 lead over the Netherlands.

Rapinoe to advertisers: Put your money where your mouth is US Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe returns to the US after the team's 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup final.

US women's soccer team moves to battle for equal pay. Here's what you need to know With the World Cup over, the US Women's National Team now has a real fight on its hands.

Opinion: The real reason Rapinoe sets Trump off Megan Rapinoe is on fire. And nothing gets under Donald Trump's skin like a woman on fire.