Doctors and nurses are pleading for mask mandates or stay-at-home orders to prevent hospitals from bursting past capacity Dr. Cleavon Gilman served in the Iraq War, but he said that doesn't compare to the battle he's fighting as an emergency room physician in Arizona.

The US just hit a record 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at record-high levels nationwide, and officials expect the US will soon bear the full brunt of another surge of infections fueled by Thanksgiving gatherings.

Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma The vote to recommend long-term care residents be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccinations was not unanimous.

First shipments of coronavirus vaccine will fall short State health departments and governors' offices across the country are finally being told by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed how many doses of the coronavirus vaccine they will initially be receiving once the vaccine becomes is authorized, and it's not enough.

Doctor: 'Warp Speed' refers to business risk, not safety shortcuts Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli says that while even health care workers are wary of a vaccine made through a process called 'Operation Warp Speed,' safety didn't cut corners. 'It's the suits. Those are the processes cut short. The government eliminated the business risk.'

Woman describes her experience during a Covid vaccine trial Four hours of body aches cured by a common pain reliever.

New CDC guidance suggests masks should sometimes be worn at home, too Masks are "critical" to controlling the spread of coronavirus, and that includes at home sometimes, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

