Jerusalem cancels vote on settlement construction The city of Jerusalem has canceled a vote Wednesday to approve the construction of 492 units -- such as homes, synagogues and other public buildings -- in East Jerusalem, a city council member said.

Dylann Roof plans no witnesses or evidence in penalty phase Dylann Roof, the admitted white supremacist who could face the death penalty for killing nine black churchgoers, was back in court Wednesday morning.

Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon. But for how long? Covered in blood, Ronda Rousey crumpled to the Octagon floor, knocked out from a kick to the neck.

John Kerry: Two-state solution in serious jeopardy Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday began to lay out President Barack Obama's administration's vision for Middle East peace, offering a framework for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Fight that holiday hangover like a pro Usually a holiday hangover comes after a night of good intentions that were overwhelmed by great company and even greater temptations.

Women may have been fertilized with 'wrong sperm' A Dutch medical facility has launched an investigation after discovering that up to 26 women it was treating for infertility may have been fertilized with sperm from a man other than the intended father.

Countries suffer self-inflicted economic wounds Three of the world's top 10 economies are ending the year in worse shape than they started. And they've only got themselves to blame.

Schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram go home for Christmas It was a journey they had waited nearly three long years to take.

Kerry's last mission You can see it in everything he attempts to do around the globe, every conflict he wades into, every crisis he refuses to concede. And as John Kerry prepares to step down as secretary of state next month, he will carry it with him just as he has for 50 years: a deep-seated belief that […]