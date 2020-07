The White House attacks the reputation of America's top expert as a dangerous Covid-19 hotspot underscores one of history's worst political calls Florida's staggering new single-day US state record of coronavirus cases underscores how the aggressive opening strategy championed by President Donald Trump and allied governors is turning into one of the worst political and economic calls in modern history.

White House cites this interview in attempt to discredit Dr. Fauci As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.

Fauci's 'good press' a source of irritation for Trump As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

'Atrocious': Adam Schiff reacts to attempt at discrediting Fauci Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff weighs in on reports that White House officials are raising questions about Dr. Anthony Fauci for openly disagreeing with President Donald Trump in favor of science.

1 in 3 young adults vulnerable to severe Covid-19 — and smoking plays a big part, research finds One in three young adults is at risk of severe Covid-19, and smoking plays a big part in that risk, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Grieving daughter called out politicians for 'lack of leadership' Mark Urquiza had been battling Covid-19 for more than three weeks before he died in an Arizona hospital on June 30th, his daughter Kristin Urquiza wrote in an obituary.

Disappearing day care slots are hitting parents trying to get back to work Parents with jobs know they have dodged one bullet of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic -- they still have paychecks coming in, unlike 40 million unemployed Americans.

Hundreds of people gathered at a lake. Now some have Covid-19 • Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus

Pediatrician: The truth about reopening schools during the pandemic • Teacher dies of Covid-19 after working in summer classroom • Teachers worry about how we'll keep them safe if their schools reopen • What we know about coronavirus risks to school age children