CNN fact-checks Trump's testing claim CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen fact-checks President Trump's claim that testing for coronavirus is "complex."

Google says it's not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site anytime soon after Trump announcement Google will not be publishing a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon, contrary to claims made by President Donald Trump during a Friday news conference.

White House starts temperature checks for those who come into contact with Trump A member of the White House physician's office, accompanied by a press aide, on Saturday are making the rounds of the press area, taking the temperature of anyone who comes into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysis: Trump's appalling, blame-shifting Rose Garden news conference A pandemic is sweeping the globe. Schools are closing. Major sports leagues are suspended. The stock market has plunged into bear territory.

Federal judge blocks Trump rule that could have cut food stamps for nearly 700,000 people amid coronavirus A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration federal rule from going into effect next month that could have seen nearly 700,000 people lose access to food stamps, noting in part a need for flexibility as state and federal officials work to address nutritional needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former CDC director: Covid-19 is different from flu and we must respond differently There are similarities and differences between Covid-19 and the flu, but we know much less about the novel coronavirus. As we look at what happened in China, and what's happening now in Italy, it's easy to adopt a fatalistic attitude that "there's nothing we can do, we're all going to get it anyway." This could […]